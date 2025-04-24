Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opening Berwick’s oldest bridge to motor vehicles once works have finished would be a missed opportunity, according to one of the Green Party candidates in the forthcoming council elections.

Thomas Stewart, who is standing for the Berwick North ward, believes that re-opening Berwick Old Bridge to them would do nothing to ease the traffic congestion that affects the town centre for much of the year.

In response, Glen Sanderson, the current leader of Northumberland County Council stated it is important for the local authority to listen to what the people of Berwick have to say as he says there are mixed views – with some residents of the opinion that it is better for the bridge to be open to motor vehicles.

This comes as an update has been provided by the council about the final phase of restoration works at the Scheduled and Grade I Listed structure.

Teams of engineers have been working on the restoration, pausing only for the bridge’s 400th anniversary celebrations in August 2024. Now, the finish line is in sight.

Motor vehicles have been unable to use the bridge for most of the project period and Mr Stewart has set out why he thinks that should be the case permanently.

He says it would not ease traffic congestion because the congestion happens on the approaches to the town, from the south across the New Bridge and from the north along Castlegate, while the Old Bridge only allows motor vehicles to exit the town – and he disagrees with those who say re-opening the bridge have would have a positive impact on traders in Bridge Street, saying the additional flow of traffic is not allowed to park on the street and, instead, more and faster traffic is likely to discourage the pedestrians who have flocked to the street to enjoy the independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

He added: “If there is uncertainty about permanent closure, then an initial step may be to keep motor vehicles such as cars and lorries off the bridge at weekends and overnight. This would allow pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy the unmatched views of the town without having to worry about their safety.”

Coun Sanderson attended the celebrations and thanked the organisers and local residents for showcasing the bridge and its history.

He added: “It’s incredible that the bridge is still standing after all this time and I wonder what the bridge will be carrying in 400 years’ time.

“We know there is a difference of opinion when it comes to the bridge and motor vehicles. For example, I think walkers and cyclists will have different views to local traders.

“Therefore, discussions will need to take place. But I do want to emphasise that the Old Bridge is Berwick’s bridge and so it’s important that we allow the people of Berwick to give us a very strong and clear message about how they want the bridge to be used in the future.”

The renovation needed Scheduled Monument Consent from Historic England to allow the works to begin.

Paul Jones, the council’s director of environment and transport, said: “We are on track to complete all of the works on Berwick Old Bridge by September 2025.

“The scaffolding has now been removed and pedestrian access will be maintained while we continue with masonry and re-pointing works using mobile access platforms to get to those ‘hard to reach’ parts of the structure.

“Pedestrians and vehicles now have free access to the bridge until May 5th. From the 5th May, the road will be closed to vehicles during the day – from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday – but pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while this vital work takes place.”