Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Cramlington councillor has stepped down in a shock decision after seven years in the role.

Christine Dunbar announced she would be stepping down from Northumberland County Council via social media.

The Cramlington Eastfield councillor was first elected at the 2017 local elections, and also serves on Cramlington Town Council alongside her husband Norman, who is also stepping down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes less than 12 months before the next round of Northumberland local elections, which occur once every four years.

Conservative county councillor Christine Dunbar and her husband, town councillor Norman, who have both stepped down from their positions. Photo: Christine Dunbar.

Mrs Dunbar said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to serve this community. It’s time for us to step down.

“I don’t want to make a fuss – it’s not all about me. Norman and I have been community activists for 12 years and for the last seven we have been elected representatives.

“We have made a lot of good changes and improved our area. Looking at the comments on social media, everyone is sorry to see us go – it’s made me quite emotional, I didn’t realise how much people really cared about us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just hope that whoever takes on this ward in the future carries on that hard work.”

Mrs Dunbar was one of three Conservative councillors to vote for a motion of no confidence in former leader Peter Jackson in 2019, alongside fellow Cramlington Conservative councillors Mark Swinburn and Wayne Daley.

But despite her resignation coming just a week before the General Election, Mrs Dunbar insisted it had nothing to do with politics.

She also said she had not left the Conservative Party.

She said: “It has nothing to do with the election. Being a local councillor is far removed from national politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re just trying to make our area better. That’s the grassroots politics. It’s just time to let someone else have a go.”

A spokesman for Northumberland Conservatives said: “We are really sorry to see Christine step down. She has served her community well for the last seven years, and we wish her all the best in the future.”