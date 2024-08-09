One of the eye-catching floral displays in the Berwick area.

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council’s town wardens have been busy working outdoors over the past couple of months.

The local authority’s latest newsletter has revealed that they have working on flower displays, benches, play parks and ad hoc jobs.

It includes the following sections: “The team along with Councillor Turton have been finishing off the summer planting in town, filling the planters and flower beds with some much-needed colour. The beds across from Pets at Home in Tweedmouth are looking especially beautiful.

“You may have noticed our fabulous hanging baskets around town. Local shopkeepers were asked if they wished to hang one outside their stores and many took us up on the offer, especially from West Street which is looking particularly good with their bright shopfronts and floral displays.

“We were also very pleased to be able to support the Berwick 400 celebrations with a grant towards a flower bed next to St Cuthbert’s First School on Prince Edward Road in Tweedmouth and have been working with Berwick Community Trust on the barrel planters on the quayside in preparation for the events.

“Work has been continuing on many benches in town, especially on the walls where the team were able to complete renovations on the benches overlooking the Stanks.

“We were contacted by the Bridge 400 team to see if we could fix the benches on the end of the old bridge in time for their celebrations on the first weekend in August. Our team pushed them to the top of their bench schedule, cutting and prepping wood in our depot, fixing to the site and painting.”