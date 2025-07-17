Business support in North Shields town centre is getting a boost with the launch of a shop front improvement scheme offering grants of up to £2,500.

At the same time, a town centre liaison officer is based in North Shields two days each week, offering free advice and business support.

The shop front improvement scheme is open to businesses in North Shields town centre as well as the wards of Weetslade, Camperdown and Killingworth.

This project is funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund through the North East Combined Authority.

Town centre liaison officer Wayne Young on Bedford Street, North Shields.

It comes as a major scheme of improvements is underway on Bedford Street, with new paving, mature trees and modern seating. The work is part of North Tyneside Council’s Ambition for North Shields and is due for completion in the autumn.

Shop front grants are aimed at supporting businesses to invest in their premises and help them to grow. It is open to any high street retail unit which is open to the public, and can be used for new signage, to smarten up the front of the building, and to improve access. Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Town Centre liaison officer Wayne Young will be out and about over the next few weeks to promote the opportunity to businesses.

Cllr Carl Johnson, Deputy Mayor for North Tyneside and cabinet member responsible for Regeneration, Culture and Economic Development said: “We are delighted to be investing in this additional support for high street businesses in North Shields and the North West of North Tyneside, offering shop front improvement grants and face-to-face business liaison.

“Our ambition for North Shields has seen a multi-million pound investment in the town over the past four years, with funding from the UK Government and North East Combined Authority.

“We are grateful to businesses for their patience and understanding while these regeneration schemes have been carried out, creating smart new public spaces and making North Shields a better place to live, work and visit.”