More than 50 members of the public attended a new-style community meeting in Alnwick.

Details were presented on Northumberland County Council (NCC) schemes such as planned improvements at the bus station, the cobbles refurbishment programme, the creation of Lindisfarne Community Park and an update on the Borderlands Place Programme.

Cllr Gordon Castle explained: “This meeting was the first trial run of NCC’s new North Area Community Partnership which follows on from former area committees.

"The intention is better engagement with communities across the county and greater outreach from our centralised local authority to parts of the geographically largest and most sparsely populated county under any local authority in England.

The first meeting of the new North Area Community Partnership.

"It is hoped to develop into a partnership of major services like police, health services and community groups to help the council recognise what matters most to residents and what priorities should be established in budgetary decisions and major policies of all partnership members.”

He continued: “I arranged this initial meeting to be a much less dull ‘us and them’ gathering and instead a ‘mix and mingle’ with members and the public focussing on local projects of major significance and keeping locals up to date with where we are in delivering them.”

Officers attended to explain and take questions on local schemes.

Mayor Geoff Watson also felt the format encouraged interaction with residents.

He said: “Alnwick Town Council was keen to have a presence at this meeting – these projects are major improvements for Alnwick and it is important that residents are informed about their progress.

"The town council initiated discussions about the bus station improvements and was integral in the cobbles project and as a champion of these schemes we appreciate the county council funding that will see these much-needed initiatives materialise.”

He added: “The town council is also encouraged by the news of the lottery funding that will enable Bailiffgate Museum to move to the Northumberland Hall and we will continue to support this project – it’s an exciting development for the town centre.”

Parish councils will be represented and involved as far as possible. The next meeting will be in Berwick in November.