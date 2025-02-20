Budget cuts approved as Northumberland councillors clash over national Government issues

National issues dominated the debate as councillors in Northumberland approved the local authority’s budget for the coming year.

It means council tax and social housing rents will rise from April. Furthermore, cuts of £15.8 million have also been agreed.

As has been the case in the run up to Wednesday’s budget meeting, members from the Conservatives and Labour clashed furiously over the level of funding provided by central Government.

The Tories argued that the settlement was around £2.5 million short of what was expected, while Labour have pointed out that funding had increased by £20 million since last year.

Council tax bills will increase by 2.99% – the maximum allowed without a referendum – meaning the cost for a Band A property will increase by £35.33 a year, bringing the total up from £1,181.64 to £1,216.97. The social care levy will also increase by 2%.

Council tenants will see their rent increase by 2.7 per cent – equivalent to around £2 a week. Almost three-quarters (74.57 per cent) of tenants will not be hit in the pocket by the increase, as they receive housing benefit or Universal Credit and will therefore have the increase covered by the state.

Savings proposed in the budget total £15.8 million, with a total of £3 million will be saved by reviewing individual packages of care for adults. In addition, work to create 10 additional children’s beds for looked after children in the county will save £2.29 million by reducing expensive out of county placements while further savings are proposed via the council’s BEST programme, which is looking to modernise ways of working at the council.

Council leader Glen Sanderson repeated his argument that the Government funding deal was disappointing, but insisted front-line services would not be impacted.

He said: “We were hoping we would have a settlement from Government that would allow us to introduce some new initiatives and possibly reduce council tax. We haven’t received the money to do that.

“Labour activists of course will say we have had £20 million more from Government – and they are right – but what is not understood is that is not enough to even meet our additional costs. Out of county placements for children cost us £12 million, inflation cost us £18 million.

“That isn’t bringing in wage increases or national insurance. The thing that concerns me most is we have had our rural services delivery grant taken away.

“I should be here being miserable – but I’m not. Council tax is up by 2.99%, barely the rate of inflation.

“With this 2.99%, we’re going to protect our front-line services; we have found £29 million for council tax support; we’re going to continue with free town centre parking and having the first hour free in our country parks.

“Over the last four years, there has been more investment coming into Northumberland than at any other time in history. We have invested across the county and we will continue to do that.”

Green Party leader Coun Nick Morphet said his party could not support the budget due to the actions of the Government.

He said: “We feel that the administration had done a good job in setting the budget. We are very disappointed that the new Government has failed to put an end to austerity.

“It means we have to increase council tax, which is already an unfair tax, eat into our reserves and make savings which will disproportionately affect women.

“Austerity is a choice. Because we want nothing to do with it, or the impact, we will not be voting for the budget.”

Labour’s deputy leader Coun Liz Dunn also refused to back the proposals.

She said: “I want to see a budget that supports people and resident,s but today we’re faced with increasing council tax, social rents and various efficiencies. Cuts are in adult social care, children’s services, public health and regeneration.

“The leader has expressed disappointment at having to raise council tax by the maximum allowed, but this has happened year on year since 2017, so it is not a surprise.

“We are being asked to vote on savings which we don’t understand or even know what they really are. I don’t believe this is a budget that supports people.”

But former Labour councillor Mary Murphy, who left to sit as an independent, said the council had been hamstrung by successive Westminster governments.

Coun Murphy said: “The problem sits with local government – the solution lies with national Government. We are fighting amongst ourselves, yelling at each other, for a problem that is not of our creation.

“We have a model of funding local government that is broken, that absolutely does not meet the needs of our residents and doesn’t go anywhere near dealing with the problem of adult social care, which should not be the responsibility of local government.

“It is far too big and far too expensive. It should be in the hands of national Government.

“When you have a situation where 50% of local authorities are teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, that is not working. Some are having to raise council tax by 20%.

“We’re shouting at each other when all you’re trying to do is fit a square peg into a round hole.”

The budget was approve by 36 votes to 17, with six abstentions.