Bridges near Morpeth and Rothbury replaced at cost of over £1.1m
Earsdon Mill Bridge, north of Morpeth, and Swindon Kennels Bridge, near Rothbury, were both in deteriorating condition and structurally compromised.
They have now been rebuilt as part of a £1.1 million investment in local infrastructure by Northumberland County Council.
The work formed part of this year’s Local Transport Plan.
Earsdon Mill Bridge was suffering from severe corrosion, failing foundations, and structural weaknesses and was no longer fit for use.
Similarly, Swindon Kennels Bridge faced significant degradation, with its foundations being undermined by river activity.
The county council undertook a full reconstruction of both structures, ensuring long-term resilience and improved transport connectivity.
The replacement works involved installing new foundations and pre-stressed concrete decks, all designed and constructed by the council’s in-house specialist teams.
Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for improving our highways, said: “The projects were particularly challenging due to difficult ground conditions, worsened by severe flooding before Christmas, which temporarily halted progress and required extensive clean-up operations.
“Despite these challenges, the successful completion of the bridge replacements demonstrates our commitment to maintaining and upgrading critical infrastructure across Northumberland.
“The new bridges will provide safer and more reliable transport links for residents, businesses, and visitors for years to come.”
