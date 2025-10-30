Parking charges are set to be introduced at a Northumberland beach car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public notice indicates that charges at Beach View car park in Boulmer will come into force on Monday, November 3.

Management of the car park, previously looked after by Longhoughton Parish Council, has been taken over by Northumberland County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority has secured a lease for the site from Northumberland Estates to take over responsibility for its management and maintenance.

Beach View car park in Boulmer. Picture: Google

As part of this it was agreed that parking restrictions would more effectively control parking at the site and bring it into line with other coastal off-street car parks. For this to be financially viable, the council says parking charges must be introduced.

The council’s public notice indicates the tariffs are to apply all days between the hours of 9am and 5pm: Up to 2 hours - £1; Up to 3 hours - £1.50; All day – £3.

A consultation exercise resulted in nine objections with concerns about the impact on local residents who use the beach car park for short walks/dog walks. There were also fears it could lead to more vehicles parking in Boulmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An earlier council report outlining formal approval of the move explains: “Following discussion with Longhoughton Parish Council it has been agreed that Northumberland County Council will secure a lease for the site from Northumberland Estates and take over the management and maintenance responsibility for the site.

"As part of this it has been agreed that parking restrictions will be put in place to more effectively control parking at the site.

“In line with other coastal off-street car parks across Bamburgh, Beadnell, Craster, Holy Island, Newton-by-the-Sea and Seahouses, in order for this initiative to be financially viable, parking charges must be introduced.”

The officer’s report noted concerns over the risk of displacement parking. It adds that whilst waiting restrictions in the form of double yellow lines are already in place at this vicinity, reviews and surveys will be conducted following the scheme’s implementation for any potential displaced parking effect and road safety issues.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/