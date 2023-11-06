News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Boss of council-owned development company Advance Northumberland resigns

The head of a council-owned development company has resigned his post.
By Daniel Holland
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robin Earl will leave his role as group executive director of Advance Northumberland next March, it has been confirmed.

The search is now on for a new boss to fill the £120,000-a-year job at the regeneration firm, which is owned by Northumberland County Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Earl said he wanted to “look towards new challenges and to focus my time and energy on other professional and personal interests”.

County Hall, in Morpeth, with, inset, the Advance Northumberland logo. Photo credit: Newcastle Chronicle/Advance Northumberland.County Hall, in Morpeth, with, inset, the Advance Northumberland logo. Photo credit: Newcastle Chronicle/Advance Northumberland.
County Hall, in Morpeth, with, inset, the Advance Northumberland logo. Photo credit: Newcastle Chronicle/Advance Northumberland.
Most Popular

Advance Northumberland replaced its troubled predecessor Arch in 2018, but has been the subject of controversy itself during a period of intense political turbulence.

Changes to its governance had to be made last year in the wake of the damning Max Caller report into the running of the council.

Mr Caller warned in 2022 that “arrangements for an effective governance framework by the council are not yet in place” for Advance, four years after the dissolution of Arch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Auditors had previously criticised the transition from Arch to Advance, while former council chief executive Daljit Lally had claimed to have “significant concerns” about the arms-length company in August 2020.

Following changes to the Advance board last year after the Caller report, council leader Glen Sanderson said that the company had made “great progress” and that the authority wanted to “put a collective arm around the shoulder of Advance”.

Mr Earl, whose resignation was made public at a council meeting last week, said: “I have tendered my resignation from the role of group executive director and will be leaving Advance Northumberland on March 31, 2024 at the end of my notice period.

"My work with Advance Northumberland commenced four years ago, and since then I have been privileged to work alongside a dedicated, talented team delivering real change for the people of Northumberland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, it is now time for me to look towards new challenges and to focus my time and energy on other professional and personal interests. I am very proud that the company and its collaborative working relationship with Northumberland County Council has gone from strength to strength during my tenure.

“An open recruitment exercise is under way to find my replacement. Whoever is appointed will be inheriting a company not only with fantastic people and projects, but also the foundations and opportunity to deliver even more for Northumberland and contribute to a lasting positive change in the county”.

At last Wednesday’s council meeting, Labour opposition leader Scott Dickinson asked why he had found out about Mr Earl’s impending departure “on the grapevine rather than be respectfully communicated with by the council’s wholly-owned company”.

He added that some councillors had become “increasingly frustrated” about the number of council staff moving on from county hall and this disrupting their casework.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Sanderson replied: “I am not sure about the level of people leaving that you are describing. I think the flow of people coming and going now compared to a couple of years ago is minuscule.”

Council chairman Barry Flux added that the authority does not disseminate details of any resignation “more widely than is strictly necessary” and was now taking steps to ensure an “appropriate response” to Mr Earl’s departure.

Related topics:Scott DickinsonNorthumberland County CouncilGlen Sanderson