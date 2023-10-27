Borussia Dortmund team bus hit with parking ticket in Tynemouth after Champions League game against Newcastle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Footage emerged on social media of a parking warden ticketing the bus on Grand Parade, with North Tyneside Council confirming a £50 fine had been issued and joking Eddie Howe’s side could collect the money during the reverse fixture next month.
The German team beat Newcastle 1-0 on Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for North Tyneside Council said: “Our civil enforcement officers are obliged to issue a ticket when a vehicle is parked in contravention to restrictions in place.
“We can confirm a £50 ticket was given to a bus parked on Grand Parade, Tynemouth. The charge will reduce to £25 if paid within 14 days.
“If it makes it easier for our visitors, we will have a word with Eddie and the lads to see if they can collect it for us on November 7 after they get their revenge in Dortmund.
“We hope the ticket and the grey North East weather did not dampen their trip to our stunning coastline.”