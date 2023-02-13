Boost for plans to create much-needed new cemetery space in Wooler
Plans to create much-needed new cemetery space in Wooler have taken an important step closer.
Wooler Parish Council has been granted change of use approval for land at the former first school.
It is understood there are only a handful of plots remaining in the neighbouring burial ground.
Senior planning officer James Hudson, delegating approval, reported: “The proposed cemetery extension is not considered to present any significant issues in terms of residential amenity.
"Neighbours’ letters were received raising questions in relation to ecology and landscaping. It is acknowledged that the current application is lacking in detail and conditions will be secured for details to be submitted prior to commencement of any works.”
Local resident Patsy Healey supported the proposal but questioned the size given the recent shift in burial practice and more people being cremated.
"It is very good to see progress on creating an extension to the existing Wooler Cemetery onto the site of the former Wooler First School,” she said.
"The existing cemetery is nearly full and an extension is much needed. It will be important to make sure that such an extension provides a peaceful place of memory, as well as an attractive quiet public space.”
Access to the site will be via the existing road that served the school onto Ryecroft Way.
Former school buildings on the site were demolished last year to make way for a temporary car park.
The site has been disused since the first school moved to a shared site with Glendale Middle School on Brewery Road in 2015.