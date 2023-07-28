News you can trust since 1854
Boost for Belford caravan park expansion plans

Plans for a major expansion of a north Northumberland caravan park have received a boost.
By Ian Smith
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST

Dunham Leisure Ltd wants to add up to 240 static caravans to the west of its existing South Meadows site in Belford.

It has now been informed by Northumberland County Council that there is no requirement to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), paving the way for a full planning application to be submitted in the coming weeks.

A public consultation event was held in May, during which local residents viewed emerging proposals showing a reconfiguration of existing static caravan pitches to accommodate the creation of an internal access road leading to the new site.

South Meadows Caravan Park in Belford.South Meadows Caravan Park in Belford.
There would be no increase in statics within the existing park boundary.

There were several objections to the EIA scoping opinion application with concerns raised about loss of bio-diversity, the ability of local infrastructure to cope and parking/traffic issues.

