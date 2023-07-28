Dunham Leisure Ltd wants to add up to 240 static caravans to the west of its existing South Meadows site in Belford.

It has now been informed by Northumberland County Council that there is no requirement to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), paving the way for a full planning application to be submitted in the coming weeks.

A public consultation event was held in May, during which local residents viewed emerging proposals showing a reconfiguration of existing static caravan pitches to accommodate the creation of an internal access road leading to the new site.

South Meadows Caravan Park in Belford.

There would be no increase in statics within the existing park boundary.