Two talented welders of the future are celebrating the start of their careers in engineering after being offered apprentice ships.

Jordan Dixon and Tyler Riches train at the new Northumberland Skills’ Welding and Fabrication Training Centre at the Port of Blyth.

Now the pair, who both live in Blyth, have been offered apprenticeships with marine specialists Voe Marine.

Funded by a £1.38m investment from Northumerland County Council, the centre is equipping residents with the skills they need to kickstart their career in advanced manufacturing, engineering, construction, marine and clean energy sectors.

A total of 78 learners are now undergoing training including school leavers, apprentices and adults either looking to retrain in a new career or learn new skills.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, council cabinet member for Inspiring Young People, said: “As a council, we are committed to investing in making sure local people have the opportunity to develop the skills they need to access high quality jobs.

“Our Welding and Fabrication Training Centre and the Energy Central Learning Campus right next door both aim to do exactly that, and it is fantastic to see our young people taking this exciting next step in their careers here in Blyth and the green energy sector.”

With 20 welding bays, a dedicated fabrication training area and equipment including CNC and robotic technology, the centre is primed to boost local skills.

Thanks to a partnership between Northumberland Skills and Voe Marine, the pair will be the company’s first plate welder apprentices.

Graham Tait of Voe Marine said: “It has been great working in partnership with Northumberland Skills’ Welding and Fabrication training centre team and helping to develop the up-and-coming workforce within our industry.

“We look forward to seeing the apprentices’ skills and confidence grow, and we are delighted that they have accepted positions in our growing business."

Northumberland Skills delivers a wide range of full and part-time courses and apprenticeship training programmes on behalf of Northumberland County Council for school leavers and adults.

Richard Waterston, training centre manager, said: “It’s exciting to see two outstanding young men take a big step in their careers by becoming plate welder apprentices. After excelling during their work experience, they have earned this opportunity.

“These are exciting and life-changing times ahead, and we are incredibly grateful to Voe Marine for supporting our young people."