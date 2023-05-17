News you can trust since 1854
Blyth Town Council reelects Mayor Warren Taylor for a record fourth time

Warren Taylor has been reelected as Mayor of Blyth for a record fourth time.

By Craig Buchan
Published 17th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read

He was voted in to the job by town councillors at the annual meeting of Blyth Town Council last week.

Mayor Taylor said: "The next 12 months will affect the landscape and fortunes of Blyth for decades to come.

The development of the Northumberland Line and a £70 million regeneration programme with training facilities, improved streets, and a marketplace cultural hub and cinema are all positives for the town.

Mayor Warren Taylor at the Bonfire Night fireworks display in Blyth on November 2022.Mayor Warren Taylor at the Bonfire Night fireworks display in Blyth on November 2022.
Mayor Warren Taylor at the Bonfire Night fireworks display in Blyth on November 2022.
Despite these welcome developments, it is important to remember that, like many towns in our country, many people in Blyth are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“Our food bank and other food agencies are working flat out to help those most in need and, as Mayor, I will be doing everything I can to support these organisations.”

He is joined by Cllr Aileen Barrass, who replaces Cllr Kath Nisbet as Deputy Mayor.

