At a meeting of the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s cabinet, it was revealed by North Tyneside Council leader Carl Johnson that a total of £5.7m in funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) had been approved for various projects across the North of Tyne area.

This will be combined with an additional £3.9m from the combined authority itself to deliver on previously agreed strategic priorities.

A large chunk of the UKSPF investment will be used to support the offshore wind sector, with money also being invested into a “business growth and innovation programme” as well as social enterprises and a voluntary-led community grants programme to support residents facing additional barriers to employment. A total of £3.87m has been earmarked for these projects.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth.

Elsewhere, £3.51m will support environmental stewardship and rural growth priorities. There was good news for businesses too, with £1.263m allocated to allow access to 5G testing facilities as well as piloting 5G technology solutions for businesses in the offshore renewable energy sectors, as well as those in manufacturing, retail and creative.

Speaking at the meeting, the deputy leader of Northumberland County Council and the CA’s cabinet member for clean energy Coun Richard Wearmouth welcomed the funding. He was particularly pleased with a £149,000 investment towards the Energy Central Institute in Blyth.

He said: “I’m very grateful to see the further investment into Blyth, in particular around the offshore industry. That money for the Energy Central learning hub is going to make a huge difference to people looking to access jobs in the renewable energy sector in Blyth and in the wider region.

“The money for 5G is not to be glossed over in terms of how important it is. It’s more important now than ever – as we’ve seen, supply chain costs are rising and this will help to mitigate that in the future.

“This is really good work by the combined authority.”

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll said the latest investment was further evidence of the success of devolution in the North East.