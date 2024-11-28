Blyth Energy Central and Durham NETPark get £17m boost in push for hundreds of new jobs
The Energy Central campus in Blyth and Sedgefield’s NETPark have been awarded a combined £16.8 million, under efforts to create thousands of new jobs across the region.
Funding was signed off by the North East Combined Authority (NECA) on Tuesday, as part of the region’s Investment Zone – a flagship £160 million programme that it is hoped will create at least 4,000 jobs and secure £3 billion of private sector investment over the next decade.
Regional leaders agreed to put £11.3 million into works to help unlock the next phase of development at the NETPark science and tech hub.
And in Blyth, £5.5 million will be granted for the building of a planned Energy Central Institute, a higher education research and skills centre that will develop expertise in the energy sector and be a “focal point” for partnerships the area’s energy businesses, universities and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC).
NECA said that the money would complete the funding package for the scheme, to be built on the site of the former Keel Row shopping centre in Blyth town centre.
Over the initial five years of the project, the facility is expected to deliver specialist training and research help to 90 businesses and will support 260 learners per year.
North East mayor Kim McGuinness hailed the plans as a “substantial investment” in the offshore wind and advanced manufacturing industries.
She added: “The North East is a manufacturing powerhouse, with a proud heritage, and our investments are unlocking jobs and training for local people in the industries of the future.
“From battery technology to green energy, we’re playing a leading role in the creating prosperity and opportunity for our region and nation – whilst ensuring people in the North East can enjoy a well-paid job where they live, rather than leaving us to secure decent work.”
Funding from the Investment Zone was also provided to the Nissan-led MADE NE scheme in Sunderland, which focuses on electric vehicle and battery technology.
Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson called the investments ‘sensational’ for the future of the North East.
