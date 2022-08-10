Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than £15,000 has been contributed to fix issues on the Isabella Field.

For the past six years, councillors past and present have lobbied for work to be done to make it a place that people can use for a range of outdoor activities.

Cllr Anna Watson, who awarded £5,000 from her small schemes funding, said: “This has been an issue at the forefront of residents' discussions with me since being elected just over a year ago.

Playing fields in Blyth.

"It was work started by the late Olga Potts who worked hard to raise the issue. I am delighted to be able to carry on that work and deliver this improvement with colleagues for local residents.”

Cllr Margaret Richardson, who awarded the scheme £2,500 from her member's budget, added: “This bit of joint working between councillors was essential to get this off the ground.

"I am happy to support any work like this taking place for the benefit of residents crossing ward boundaries.”

Northumberland Labour team thanked the contribution from Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj who also gave £2,500.

On a wider note, the Labour team recognise the importance of grassroot sports and welcomes the interest from Blyth Rangers who are keen to use the field once its problems are resolved.