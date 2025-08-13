Blyth councillor calls for council reserves to be invested in ‘desperate’ communities

A Reform councillor has called for millions of pounds held in council reserves to be invested into communities he says are ‘desperately’ in need.

Cllr Barry Elliott, who represents the Newsham ward on Northumberland County Council, grilled council finance officers at a recent meeting of the audit committee.

The council’s draft accounts for 2024/25 show a total of £294.06 million was held in so-called usable reserves at the end of the last financial year in March.

For councils, usable reserves are essentially a savings account that councils can draw upon to manage their finances effectively, covering both day-to-day operations and potential future needs.

This is in contrast to unusable reserves, which cannot be used for day-to-day spending. The council held £728.62 million in unusable reserves at the end of the year.

Cllr Elliott was also concerned about the amount of Section 106 money held by the council, which stands at £24.83 million. This is cash paid by developers as part of the planning process for infrastructure improvements needed, for example to pay for additional school places when a new housing estate is built.

Cllr Elliott said: “Why not use the usable reserves? We have a reserve fund to protect the council from a rainy day, but why are we keeping hold of that money when communities are so desperate for money?

“What I have felt, and other people across Northumberland, is that there is huge amounts of Section 106 money sitting for years. Is it for the benefit of the community to keep it on the balance sheet?”

In response, finance chief Jan Willis said: “Usable reserves are held for specific purposes – it can be grant money. We set out the planned use of these reserves for the next three years in the budget.

“Drawing down from these reserves is one of the funding sources for the Medium Term Financial Plan (MTFP). In virtually all cases, there are plans to use that money – it is not just sitting there.”

On section 106 funding, Ms Willis added: “Any unused section 106 money is in the balance and we earn interest until the money is drawn down because an agreed scheme hits an agreed milestone.

“There are trigger points attached to the payments. Until we reach that point, we hold that money in reserve.”