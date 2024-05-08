Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new scheme was approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet on Tuesday.

It will see retrofit improvements fitted to 72 properties in Bowes Court and Bowes Street, at a cost of £1.9 million.

The majority of the funding is provided by the Government via the Levelling up Deep Dive grant awarded last year.

Bowes Court in Blyth. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for housing, said: “If we agree this today it is another £1.9 million investment in Blyth on top of all the investment we have seen in the past three years. This is about housing in Blyth and shows the administration’s commitment to our tenants in Northumberland.

“Just a month ago we approved the Hirst masterplan and agreed to demolish 102 poor quality homes in Blyth. This is for 72 houses in Blyth that are also poor quality in a deprived area, most of which are council-owned.

“What’s going to happen is for a very small amount of money to this council, because most of it is Government money, we’re getting new insulation, improvements to the ventilation and work to address damp and mould which is very important.

“Insulation which has become ineffective due to damp will be removed and solar panels will be fitted. The benefits to us and the tenants will be reduced energy consumption, lower fuel bills and improvements to health and the eradication of cold, damp and condensation build-up, as well as improved appearance.

“When all this is carried out it is going to mean a 75% reduction in the council’s costs for repairs and maintenance. It’s part of the continuing story of this administration ploughing money into Blyth.”

Cllr Kath Nisbet, Croft ward, added: “It’s fantastic to see Bowes Court will be getting a makeover benefiting all the residents that live here.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the detailed plans as all the residents are engaged prior to the works getting under way.”

