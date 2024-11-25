Blyth community groups demand involvement in town's regeneration

Voluntary organisations in Blyth have clashed with Northumberland County Council officials over the ongoing regeneration of the town.

The £90 million Energising Blyth programme has seen the construction of the Energy Central Hub training facility and the ongoing redevelopment of the market place, alongside other projects, with further work planned.

However, third sector bosses have claimed the council needs to work closer with them in order to avoid impacting existing services.

There is particular concern over plans for the new Culture Hub. The new venue will include a three-screen cinema, a studio and multi-purpose space for a range of events, an area for creative activities and a café and bar.

A CGI image of the new Blyth cultural hub. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

Speaking at the council’s corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee, Briardale House Community Centre’s manager Candice Randall warned: “Local third sector providers feel let down and used.

“We have raised concerns about the multi-purpose space and had no answers on what this will include. You have failed the third sector of Blyth.”

Sharron Fawcett, CEO of training provider BRIC, added: “We’re already starting to see some impact on Blyth.

“I think the concern is there doesn’t seem to be any collaboration or discussion. I just don’t understand where it is.

“Nobody disputes what is happening in Blyth is amazing. I care deeply about the people of Blyth and nobody wants this to stall in any way – but who is asking the organisations that are already there if we can work together?”

Cllr Eileen Cartie, who represents the town’s Wensleydale ward, said: “The community centres which I run rely on income from room rental.

“Our concern is the other space that is going to be used in the cultural centre for room rental will no doubt have an impact on whoever uses our venue because it is new. It will be an impact on the revenue we bring in to continue running our sector.

“If that impacts on us, you might have a cultural centre that might work really well in the town – but then nothing else. Everything else that has ran for years and years will suffer.”

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, council deputy leader, said: “We must not fool ourselves into thinking that doing the same things in the same ways is going to solve Blyth’s problems. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be working better with the third sector.

“Hopefully, we’re making the progress you would expect. I think there’s more to be done but doing the same thing will not work.

“Whenever someone comes along and does something different, some people see risks and others see opportunities. I hope more see opportunities.”

Council head of regeneration, David Warburton, pointed out that voluntary organisations – including those present – now had a seat on the Town Board, which is made up of representatives from key public, private and community sector organisations.

He added: “One of the key questions and anxieties that I sense is the room hire position. We need to look at how that works – it is a concern.

“It’s not an intention here to be in competition with the other offer. This is a new commercial offer to be able to do new and different things. We need to reassure you about that.”