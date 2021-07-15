Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy with Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

The Towns Fund investment will contribute to the delivery of the £70m Energising Blyth programme.

The vision is that by 2030, Blyth will be a thriving UK and international centre of renewable energy and advanced manufacturing growth and innovation.

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business at Northumberland County Council, said “This is brilliant news for the town.

“The funding awarded to Blyth from the Towns Fund is almost £33m across Future High Streets Fund, Accelerated Towns Fund and the Town Deal.

“This will enable us to deliver the £70m Energising Blyth Programme combined with support from the county council and our partners to have a transformational impact on the town.

“This huge investment and joint commitment will help us to boost the town’s burgeoning international reputation in offshore wind and clean energy and make a real difference to the community.”

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy added: “I am absolutely delighted that Blyth has been awarded £20.9m by the Government for the Town Deal. This is a huge sum of money on top of the £11.12m Future High Street Fund monies announced in December. The total package of funding is likely to be worth more than £60m.

“Again, the county council and the Government are working hand in hand to transform Blyth Valley. These are exciting times for south-east Northumberland with work progressing on the Northumberland Line and the Britishvolt gigafactory granted planning permission last week.”

Over the past year, considerable work has been undertaken, led by the Blyth Town Deal Board, bringing together private, public and community organisations in the town.

The announcement means that project delivery will begin in 2022 adding to the regeneration of the town centre. This is subject to the completion of the final business case development stage for the projects in the Blyth Town Deal.

The announcement bolsters the work already underway to regenerate the town including the £1.3m Northern Gateway phase 1, delivering improvements to Bowes Street, Wanley Street and Church Street.

The recently announced £11.12m Future High Streets Fund programme will follow with major investment over the next three years, including new culture, leisure, education, cycling and walking initiatives.

The Town Deal will deliver projects including; improvements to major employment sites, additional town centre regeneration, new innovation and learning facilities, high quality new homes, cycling and walking improvements and support to deliver a major cultural programme of events and activities.

Alan Ferguson, chairman of the Blyth Town Deal Board, said: "The board is delighted to receive this excellent news confirming the government’s support for our plans.

“This will bolster all our work to support the town’s future growth and recovery following the Covid 19 pandemic. We have worked closely as a board and with the wider community and stakeholders to ensure that this plan truly reflects the needs of the town. There are exciting times ahead for Blyth as we move forward together to realise our vision for the town."

Luke Hall, Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government, said: “This government is levelling up towns across the country by building stronger and more resilient local economies, which can support jobs, opportunity and prosperity in our communities.”