Council leaders have agreed a multi-million pound cash injection designed to ‘maximise the economic and social potential of some of the North East’s most remote communities.

The North of Tyne Combined Authority’s (NTCA) cabinet backed plans on Tuesday for an initial £9m package for a Stewardship and Rural Growth Investment Plan.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said the commitment was a “great step forward” and would be used to fund a range of projects across the county that would invest in natural assets, safeguard the environment, improve livelihoods and boost the region’s food security.

View of Cheviot from Doddington. Picture by Jane Coltman

He added: “It is always one thing to say something, but if you say something and then put big money into it as well that encapsulates our determination and ambition.”

North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll pledged the financial support would extend beyond the traditional farming and tourism industries associated with rural areas – and said he hoped for “barrel loads” of private investment to back up the NTCA’s plans.

The Labour mayor added: “That is really quite significant if you consider the size of our budget. And it is about doing what we always do, levering in barrel loads of extra money from other people because it is all about creating prosperity for our people.”

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council.

An investment plan is due to launch in 2023 with an initial £6m for its first two years, coming from North of Tyne money, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and the Rural England Prosperity Fund. The NTCA says it also plans to put in another £3m between 2025 and 2028.

A report to cabinet indicates the cash will be spend on things including infrastructure and facilities in rural towns, large-scale forestry projects, renewable energy schemes, transport upgrades and more.