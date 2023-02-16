Northumberland County Council has agreed to cover half of the estimated £150,000 cost, with the rest of the match-funding being met by telecoms firm Railsite.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, the local county councillor, said: "I can’t say how delighted everyone in Craster is and how much it’s going to mean to the people.

“For five years we have campaigned,” she told a meeting of the council’s cabinet as capital funding for a new mobile mast was approved.

There are plans to get a mobile phone signal to Craster.

“I think we all take having a mobile signal for granted and poor Craster has never had a mobile phone signal.

"So for all the people in Craster and all the thousands of tourists this is going to make such a difference.

“Thanks to Railsite, the telecoms company who have stepped forward – and we have tried many – our MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Craster Parish Council and particularly Sylvia Pringle from iNorthumberland who has worked tirelessly to bring this about.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson, welcoming the news, said: “The rollout of broadband is really gathering pace and I think we’re really beginning to get there now in a lot of areas of the county which had been told there was no chance of ever getting it.”

Craster Quarry car park.

It is proposed to put the new mobile mast in the top left-hand corner of the council owned car park in Craster.

Railsite would provide the mast and hold discussions with the main mobile phone network providers.

Depending on coverage reach, a signal may also include Dunstan.

Councillors were told the intention is to submit the planning application in the ‘early part’ of 2023.

A report to members stated: ‘Despite being a tourist hot spot, the village has a substantial residential population, many of them elderly and at risk of isolation. Craster was greatly impacted by Storm Arwen and there are concerns for the future with the replacement of landlines with digital phones which will not function if the broadband connection is lost.