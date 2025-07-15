Plans to convert a former fishing shiel into a holiday home have been refused.

An application seeking listed building consent to convert Cheswick Shiel was refused by Northumberland County Council.

The shiel, which has had renovations carried out by a previous owner in recent years, borders Goswick golf course.

There were 14 letters of objection from the public, including some from golf club members concerned about potential conflicts with play on the 3rd and 5th holes.

Objections were also raised by the council’s conservation officer and Ancroft Parish Council.

Planning officer Hannah Nilsson stated: ‘It is considered that the proposal would result in the loss of the shiel’s special historic interest and rarity of type, and would thus represent an unacceptable loss of its value and significance as a listed building. It is considered that the proposal would not be a viable use consistent with its significance and character, and as a matter of principle is not acceptable.’

She added: ‘The building was only built for occasional accommodation for fishermen and for storing their equipment and catch and as such was never designed with regular or permanent occupation in mind.

‘Even when the building was being used as accommodation for fishermen, it was seasonal accommodation and as such likely to be occasional and low key.

‘A residential use by contrast, would be more intensive with a significant and noticeable increase in comings and goings and likely all year-round presence of occupants, with associated light and noise pollution from occupancy, and due to its isolation and location in an undeveloped landscape, would appear at odds with its history and setting.’

The proposed works included the creation of a living area with kitchen/dining facilities and bathroom on the ground floor with a single bedroom to be provided at first floor level within the loft space.

A planning report on behalf of applicant Jo Dixon had stated the proposed development would not only involve the re-use of an existing building in the countryside but it would also provide a unit of additional high quality tourism accommodation in one of Northumberland’s key tourist locations. It was also noted that a use needed to be found if the future maintenance and upkeep of the building is to be secured.

There had been support for the scheme from the Northumberland and Newcastle Society.