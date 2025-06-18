A planning application to transform the Gymnasium Gallery in Berwick has been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former military gymnasium connected to Berwick Barracks is currently used by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust to host its temporary programme of modern and contemporary art between April and October each year.

The aim of the project is to provide The Maltings with a fully functioning and flexible gallery and events space that can be used all year round. It will also operate as part of the wider Living Barracks offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building will continue as an art gallery and event location but with additional, occasional use as a venue for acoustic and amplified music performances.

The Gymnasium Gallery. Picture courtesy of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

Highlighting aspects such as external fabric repairs, internal restoration and internal alterations, the design, access and heritage statement as part of the application documents included the following: “The scope of the fabric repairs includes re-pointing and stone repairs to the walls, mitigating any issues with leaks in the roof, restoration of the windows and doors including fixing of any rotten timbers and full re-painting, mitigation of existing roof leaks.

“The internal restoration works include refurbishment of the existing original flooring, mitigation of damp issues with provision of new breathable paint, retention and potential restoration of the existing climbing racks and rot repairs and mitigation.”

The application recently received the green light from Northumberland County Council under delegated powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning officer report stated: “The repurposing of historic buildings is always going to be a likely solution in a constrained, historic centre and should be supported – not just in terms of the facilities to be accommodated, but also insofar as historic assets can be kept in use and maintained.

“The council’s built heritage and design team were consulted about the application and offered advice in accordance with a site visit.

“They found that the development would result in minor harm, categorised as ‘less than substantial’ within the National Planning Policy Framework definition.

“However, it was identified that there is a public benefit to the development as it provides a wider cultural community benefit. Similarly, some upgrades such as leak proofing works would prevent further damage.

“Overall, the scheme encourages a community use for the building and it is appropriate to its historic character.”