A planning application to relocate a heritage asset outside a Morpeth pub and create a ‘public open realm’ has received the green light.

The Grade II listed 17th Century cannon at The Joiners Arms site is listed as a bollard due to its use as historic street furniture following from its previous military use.

It is currently set upon a stone plinth and is surrounded by four timber benches.

The bid to relocate it by 12 metres to the south-west has been approved by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers. In its new location, the cannon will also be located on a plinth and flanked with benches on either side.

The officers’ report includes the following: “Conservation have concluded that the relocation of the heritage asset would not result in harm to its setting or its significance.

“This would be contingent on information relating to the plinth design and the seat details, which would be secured by condition.”