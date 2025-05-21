Plans to bring a property in a prime Berwick town centre spot back into use have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The alterations to form a smaller shop/commercial space on the ground floor and a change of use to create four residential units over the ground, first and second floors will be carried out at 39 Marygate if the application by GJR Construction gets the green light.

As described by a design and access statement submitted as part of the bid: “The proposals are to retain the shop with a smaller footprint and change the use of the remaining ground floor and upper floors to one 2-bed townhouse, and one 2-bed and two 1-bed residential units.”

The Grade II-listed building was a drapers for many years from the 1800s. Other uses include as an off license and then The Money Shop, the last tenant, closed about 10 years ago.

39 Marygate in Berwick. Picture by Google.

The statement also includes the following: “The building has stood empty since then and has fallen into a poor state of repair.

“We believe the proposals create a sympathetic renovation of the building, whilst improving its setting on this main commercial street.

“The buildings on the high street need to diversify to survive. Larger footprint shops that required two seasons of stock storage are a thing of the past and are more suited to out of town shopping parks.

“There is a commitment to invest heavily to bring this building back to life and to re-establish itself on the high street as a viable commercial space with lower rent and rates, making it affordable to a new start up/local business.”