Plans to bring a property in a prime Berwick town centre spot back into use have received the green light.

The alterations and a change of use will be carried out at 81 Marygate, which was formerly an Edinburgh Woollen Mill store, after the application by GJR Construction was approved by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers.

As described by a design and access statement submitted as part of the bid: “The proposals are to retain the shop with a smaller footprint and change the use of the remaining ground floor and upper floors to a 3-bed townhouse, 2 number 2-bed and one number 1-bed residential units.”

The building, which is grade II listed, is a substantial stone-built structure that the document said was originally said to be constructed in the 17th Century.

The planning officer report includes the following: “Whilst the proposals would lead to some harm (to traditional glazing), they would bring a long-term vacant building back into use with optimum viable uses and secure its long-term future.

“It is therefore considered that the proposal would be acceptable in terms of its impact on the listed building.”

The conditions attached with the approval include that no dwelling shall be occupied until cycle parking shown on the approved plans has been implemented.

The applicant’s design and access statement also said: “The shop has had various guises until the last tenant (Edinburgh Woollen Mill) shut circa eight years ago.

“The building has stood empty since then and has fallen into a poor state of repair.

“Works would include removing the existing circa 1970s recessed shop front and replace with a new traditionally designed flush shop front, mirroring the new shopfront we have installed at 83 Marygate (the neighbouring building, which also included converting some of the space to accommodation).

“The building deserves to be occupied and our clients have stepped in to provide a solution that will future-proof the historic building. We believe the proposals create a sympathetic renovation of the building, whilst improving its front elevation and setting on this main commercial street.

“The buildings on the high street need to diversify to survive – larger footprint shops that required two seasons of stock storage are a thing of the past and are more suited to out of town shopping parks.”