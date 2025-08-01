An application to turn a site near Morpeth that includes a Grade II listed country house into holiday let accommodation has been submitted.

This follows a previous proposal to change the 19th Century Tritlington Hall to a multi-purpose venue for private and corporate gatherings and events being withdrawn in 2023.

It has been owned by the Craigs family for more than 100 years and the new bid lodged with Northumberland County Council states: ‘Change of use of Tritlington Hall and the Stables from a dwellinghouse to holiday let accommodation, with internal and external alterations.’

According to the planning statement submitted with the application, the repurposed seven-bedroom holiday home would retain as many of its existing listed features as practical whilst providing the following.

Tritlington Hall.

‘The removal of the 1960s conservatory; an enlarged kitchen area with direct access to the courtyard; a remodelled rear annex at ground floor level to form a boot room, a toilet and a utility; and the provision of en-suite bathroom facilities to as many of the seven bedrooms as practical and a central “family” bathroom.

‘In addition, the redecoration and refurbishment throughout in a sensitive style, including upgraded mechanical and electrical services throughout to modern standards, the former stable building is to be used as storage (ground floor) and games room (first floor) with little intervention or changes to be made, and externally, the grounds are to be updated to provide additional guest parking, outdoor dining and kitchen areas, and enhanced landscaping.’

The statement concludes: ‘The use of Tritlington Hall, its stables and its accompanying grounds to provide a high-quality form of group accommodation would allow the buildings to be placed into an economic generating use whilst at the same time preserving and enhancing the listed building, and setting new standards for accommodation in this location.’

To the west of the hall are agricultural buildings also owned by the family that remain in active agricultural use.

The planning statement also includes the following: ‘The development proposal in 2023 was significantly more ambitious than the current proposal. The council expressed concerns regarding the impact of the substantial development on the listed features.

‘The applicants made the decision to withdraw, allowing them time to take stock and re-think a more sensitive proposal.’