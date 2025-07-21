A planning application to turn a prominent site in Morpeth into housing has been turned down.

More than 200 objections were lodged against the bid by Incrementum NE Ltd to demolish the large building at High Stanners that has been well-known for many years as the home for the Mulan Chinese restaurant and Riverside Lodge social club and build 19 residential apartments, although there were also 37 letters of support.

Various reasons for refusal were given by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers, including their belief that the harm to existing heritage assets had not been overcome by the public benefits and issues relating to highway safety and flood risk.

Planning documents stated that the height of the four-storey development would be “in the order of 12.75m” and the proposed building “steps down in scale through a series of garden terraces and balconies onto the riverside”.

The large building at High Stanners in Morpeth pictured by Google in July 2023.

The report by the council’s planning officers highlighted the list of objections by the people against the proposal such as ‘overdevelopment of the site’, ‘out of character with the surrounding area’, ‘potential flooding impacts’, ‘highway safety concerns’, ‘amenity impacts upon nearby properties’ and ‘insufficient car parking provision for a development of this scale’.

Providing ‘much-needed development for the area’, ‘enhancement to the reputation of Morpeth’, ‘visual improvements to the area’ and ‘appropriate use for the site and size of development for this area of Morpeth’ were among the claimed benefits of the scheme raised by the people who wrote in support.

But the report also included the following: “By virtue of the scale, massing, ridge height and overall design of the application proposals, the proposed development would fail to make a positive contribution to local character or the street scene.

“The proposed development represents harm to existing heritage assets within the locality, which has not been overcome via public benefits.

“The proposed development would result in an adverse impact upon the amenity of neighbouring residents in relation to privacy, overlooking, overshadowing and the overbearing nature of the development.

“The proposed development fails to demonstrate that appropriate levels of highway safety and car parking provision can be achieved at the site.

“The proposed development fails to demonstrate that the scheme would be appropriately protected from flood risk, whilst also failing to demonstrate appropriate drainage provision.”