Change of use plans for the former Morpeth Library on Manchester Street have been submitted.

If the application is approved by Northumberland County Council, the building at Royal Sovereign House will be converted into a new bespoke, modern private dental practice for the residents of Morpeth.

The site for the bid consists of a ground floor premises located on the edge of a terraced street. The site has pedestrian access to the front, with long and short stay public parking to the rear.

A planning and heritage statement submitted on behalf of the applicant includes the following: “It is considered that the proposals are a highly sustainable form of development. The proposals reuse a current redundant premises within the settlement boundary and town centre.

“The application also offers other planning benefits in that it would deliver much-needed dentistry services for residents in Morpeth and would also create local employment opportunities through the employment of local professionals and support staff.

“There are no external modifications proposed. The signage on the frontage will be replaced with a simple modern sign in keeping with the area – this would be considered via an advertisement consent application, if consent is required.

“It is considered that the proposals have no negative impact on the design of the host building or wider street scene as the submission is simply to change the use of the current building.

“The proposals utilise previously developed land through the re-use of existing buildings and would enhance the Morpeth Conservation Area.”