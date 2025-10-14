Change of use plans for the former Morpeth Library on Manchester Street have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application to convert the building at Royal Sovereign House into a new bespoke, modern private dental practice has received the green light from Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers.

A planning and heritage statement submitted on behalf of the applicant stated: “It is considered that the proposals are a highly sustainable form of development. The proposals reuse a current redundant premises within the settlement boundary and town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The application also offers other planning benefits in that it would deliver much-needed dentistry services for residents in Morpeth and would also create local employment opportunities through the employment of local professionals and support staff.”

Change of use plans for the former Morpeth Library on Manchester Street have been approved.

The site for the bid consists of a ground floor premises located on the edge of a terraced street. The site has pedestrian access to the front, with long and short stay public parking to the rear.

The planning officers’ report included the following: “The proposed development is considered to support a new business, improve a vacant site and would help provide a dentist facility within Morpeth.

“The design of the proposal is considered acceptable within the context of the Morpeth Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development relates solely to internal alterations, with no external changes proposed to the building. As such, the character and appearance of the existing property – and by extension the wider Conservation Area – would be preserved, ensuring that the proposal does not detract from the historic or visual qualities of the area.”