A proposal to convert the former One to One NHS Medical Centre on Gas House Lane in Morpeth into 10 supported living apartments has been refused.

The application by Jewel Developments NE Ltd was seeking to provide independent, supported living accommodation for adults with specialist healthcare needs.

These include – but are not limited to – those suffering from physical disabilities and mental disabilities such as learning difficulties, mental health, acquired brain injuries for both adult and elderly specialist care needs.

The bid said there would be five one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments, plus a communal room and staff room, there would be no extensions to the existing building and the footprint would remain the same with only minor changes such as new windows and doors, ramps and new landscaping in the communal garden.

The former One to One NHS Medical Centre on Gas House Lane in Morpeth. Picture by Google.

Although Northumberland County Council planning officers said the principle of the proposed development was considered acceptable and it was acceptable in terms of design, the local authority turned down the application under delegated powers due to what it says was a lack of information put forward in relation to a key issue.

The officers’ report said: “Insufficient information has been submitted to fully assess the impact of the proposal on surface water management and drainage and flood risk. Furthermore, sequential or exception test results have not been provided.

“The Local Planning Authority, in conjunction with the Lead Local Flood Authority, is therefore unable to fully undertake a comprehensive assessment of the proposal’s impact.

“The proposal would therefore, in the absence of the required information, potentially increase the risk of flooding to the site and adjacent sites.”

A design and access statement lodged on behalf of the applicant included the following about how it would operate: “The proposed development would cater for the growing demand for specialist care in the community and provide a pathway to independence for those able to leave hospital or any other institutional establishment, but cannot due to a lack of availability and access to the correct levels of care.

“There would need to be an on-site full-time staff presence due to the nature of the accommodation.”