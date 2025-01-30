Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A proposal to convert the former One to One NHS Medical Centre on Gas House Lane in Morpeth into 10 supported living apartments has been submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the application by Jewel Developments NE Ltd is approved by Northumberland County Council, the development will provide independent, supported living accommodation for adults with specialist healthcare needs.

These include – but are not limited to – those suffering from physical disabilities and mental disabilities such as learning difficulties, mental health, acquired brain injuries for both adult and elderly specialist care needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement lodged on behalf of the applicant includes the following: “The proposed development would cater for the growing demand for specialist care in the community and provide a pathway to independence for those able to leave hospital or any other institutional establishment, but cannot due to a lack of availability and access to the correct levels of care.

The former One to One NHS Medical Centre on Gas House Lane in Morpeth. Picture by Google.

“There would need to be an on-site full-time staff presence due to the nature of the accommodation. This would include during the day of a Manager, Assistant Manager and Carers (depending on residents’ dependency levels).

“In addition, there would be a part-time cleaner. At night there would be Care Assistants on duty.”

“The proposed development would retain the character of the existing building and surrounding area and improve the thermal quality of the existing building, minimising the carbon footprint of the development.

“It would be a change of use to residential development to the site that responds to its surrounding context.”