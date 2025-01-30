Bid to convert former centre at site in Morpeth into supported living apartments
If the application by Jewel Developments NE Ltd is approved by Northumberland County Council, the development will provide independent, supported living accommodation for adults with specialist healthcare needs.
These include – but are not limited to – those suffering from physical disabilities and mental disabilities such as learning difficulties, mental health, acquired brain injuries for both adult and elderly specialist care needs.
A design and access statement lodged on behalf of the applicant includes the following: “The proposed development would cater for the growing demand for specialist care in the community and provide a pathway to independence for those able to leave hospital or any other institutional establishment, but cannot due to a lack of availability and access to the correct levels of care.
“There would need to be an on-site full-time staff presence due to the nature of the accommodation. This would include during the day of a Manager, Assistant Manager and Carers (depending on residents’ dependency levels).
“In addition, there would be a part-time cleaner. At night there would be Care Assistants on duty.”
“The proposed development would retain the character of the existing building and surrounding area and improve the thermal quality of the existing building, minimising the carbon footprint of the development.
“It would be a change of use to residential development to the site that responds to its surrounding context.”
