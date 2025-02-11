An application to convert a former brewery into a creative hub has been submitted by the Berwick Community Trust.

It says in planning documents that the proposal to create artist studios, gallery and educational spaces at the Grade II listed building in Tweedmouth would save the structure as it has been in a state of disrepair and inactivity for nearly three decades.

There would also be a shared teaching area that could be hired to members of the local community and groups within it to create an additional income stream for the Old Brewery building.

The site was first used as a brewery in the 19th Century. It is located in a prominent position on the corner of Main Street where it meets Prince Edward Road to the north and Brewery Lane to the east.

Various documents have been lodged with Northumberland County Council such as a design, access and heritage statement that includes the following: “Proposed schemes have come and gone.

“It is an eyesore and the applicant wishes to reverse the building’s fortunes and create a new legacy for the site.

“The development will not only save the building, but also provide a starting point for artists and creatives to develop their talents and create opportunities for developing their skills and talents into a living or business.

“The only new external element will be the proposed removal of the existing flat roof structure and replacement with a pitched, slate clad roof.

“The other minor alterations to the external of the building envelope include the creation of two new door openings in former window opening positions, renewal of windows and doors (styles to match existing), addition of conservation rooflights to provide natural light into the building from above and tweaks to the existing open underbuild element where we propose creating a bin store, bike parking and plant room.

“The internal finishes will be carried out to create an industrial aesthetic in keeping with the building’s previous heritage, of a brewery and workshops.

“The planning department and conservation team at Northumberland County Council should consider the short and long-term benefits of the redevelopment to an artistic hub and gallery.”

Funding is partially in place for the project and grant funding is being pursued for the remaining balance.