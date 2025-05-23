Berwick Community Trust’s application to convert a former brewery into a creative hub has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

Planning documents submitted by the trust said the proposal to create artist studios, gallery and educational spaces at the Grade II listed building in Tweedmouth would save the structure as it has been in a state of disrepair and inactivity for nearly three decades.

There would also be a shared teaching area that could be hired to members of the local community and groups within it to create an additional income stream for the Old Brewery building. The trust needs to raise the required funds for the development to go ahead.

The site was first used as a brewery in the 19th Century. It is located in a prominent position on the corner of Main Street where it meets Prince Edward Road to the north and Brewery Lane to the east.

The Old Brewery building in Tweedmouth. Picture by Google.

Speaking after receiving correspondence from the council about the approval, Berwick Community Trust chief executive officer Becci Murray said: “We now have planning permission in place to convert the Old Brewery into eight artist spaces, a teaching/skill sharing space and a gallery.

“So far we have £55,000 of guaranteed funding and are making applications to a range of grant funds for the remainder.

“The project is a £900,000 build. If we can raise the funds, we would ideally like to be open in the late spring/summer 2026 – but that does assume we raise the funds.

“This is a very exciting time for the trust as the building has been dormant for such a long time. In addition, investment in the Tweedmouth side of the river is of huge benefit in maintaining a joined up townscape and stimulating cultural regeneration.

“We remain optimistic that we will achieve our goal and will keep the community posted as things develop.”

The council planning officer report includes the following: “It is considered that the proposals are of a good quality design that would be in keeping with the surrounding buildings and street scene.

“The proposed changes would bring the building back into use and preserve it for years to come. It is therefore considered that the proposals will not result in a harmful impact on the visual amenity of the area.”