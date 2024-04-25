Bid to convert agricultural buildings into five new homes at farm site in Northumberland
The external elevations of the buildings at Broom House Farm near Hartburn would largely remain as they are at the moment, but there would be new window and door openings.
A planning statement submitted with the bid to Northumberland County Council includes the following: “George F. White (Planning, Architecture and Development) have been instructed by Mr Thompson (the ‘applicant’) to submit a full planning application for the conversion of existing agricultural buildings into five dwellings, including the demolition of two existing barns.
“The existing buildings are not considered suitable for modern farming practises, therefore the applicant is seeking an alternative use for the buildings on site.
“The buildings would therefore benefit from the conversion to residential dwellings, enhancing the immediate setting with a more appropriate use compared to their current redundant state.
“Focusing on development in the green belt, paragraph 150d of the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework) states that ‘the re-use of buildings provided that the buildings are of permanent and substantial construction’ can be considered appropriate development.
“As the proposed development comprises of the conversion of existing buildings which are of permanent and substantial construction, the development is considered to comply with national green belt policy.
“The existing buildings are of an appropriate separation distance from each other and from the surrounding residential properties.
“The design of the proposed development ensures there will be no overlooking, overshadowing, or intrusive impact on the adjacent residential properties.”
