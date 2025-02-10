Bid to convert agricultural building into six new homes at farm site in Northumberland approved

By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:34 BST
A bid to convert an agricultural building into six residential homes at a site between Morpeth and Ponteland has been approved.

The notification of prior approval application was determined by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers.

The building is located at Broadlaw Farm – which is near Whalton, specifically to the south east of the village.

The report by officers included the following: “Officers note the objection comment from The Newcastle and Northumberland Society, which largely criticises the aesthetic of the scheme.

The building is located at Broadlaw Farm. Picture by Google.placeholder image
The building is located at Broadlaw Farm. Picture by Google.

“However, overall it is considered that the proposal would present an appropriate appearance and the design and external appearance would be sympathetic to and reflect the character of the site and its surroundings.

“Given the amount of change proposed, it is considered that the prior approval of the local planning authority is required and it is recommended that this be granted on the basis of the information provided in support of the application.”

