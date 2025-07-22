Plans have been submitted to erect two padel courts on part of the existing car park at Morpeth Golf Club.

Padel is a racket sport usually played in doubles on a court that is smaller than a tennis court with a hard surfacing such as asphalt or concrete and surrounded by transparent walls.

The game shares the same scoring system as tennis, but has different balls and rackets and game techniques which align more closely with squash, with the ball being able to be bounced of the court surrounds.

The application lodged with Northumberland County Council also includes a lightweight canopy structure to provide weather protection and associated fencing and surfacing appropriate to the sport’s requirements.

Booking of the courts would be available to anyone wishing to play, not just for golf club members.

A planning statement, one of the application documents, includes the following: “The proposal will diversify the offering of outdoor sports and recreational facilities within Morpeth, whilst simultaneously improving the economic outlook for the golf club.

“The new courts will create new jobs and bring additional income to the golf club, safeguarding their future as a sports facility.

“Padel is a very accessible sport, with simple rules and a small court size, it can be easily learnt and played by many. Padel can also be easily adapted for players with different abilities and disabilities, making it a welcoming sport for all.

“The game is usually played in doubles, encouraging team work and social interaction, as well as the mental and physical benefits of exercise.

“The proposed courts represent appropriate development in the green belt. Key points include the following – sport and recreation use: the proposal supports the established use of the site for outdoor sport; use of previously developed land: the courts are proposed on the existing car park, avoiding intrusion into open or undeveloped land.

“Preservation of openness: the structure’s open design and minimal scale preserve both visual and spatial openness; no conflict with green belt purposes: the courts do not lead to sprawl, merging of settlements, or urban encroachment.

“The proposal maintains all existing access arrangements.”