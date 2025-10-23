The latest public notices for Northumberland include an application to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence in Alnwick.

STARK, trading as STARK Building Materials UK Limited, is seeking to “add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Units 1-4 Lionheart Enterprise Park South, Larch Drive”.

Meanwhile, among the recent planning applications in the public notices section is a bid by the Castles and Coasts Housing Association for the Discharge of Condition 4 (replacement render) on approved application 22/04163/LBC at 1 Bondgate Court, Alnwick, NE66 1SF. The application reference is 25/03654/DISCON.

Other proposals include the following: 25/03608/VARYCO, Mr Ian Donaldson, Removal of Condition 2 (Holiday Let) pursuant to planning permission 21/04054/FUL to allow house to be used as a permanent dwellinghouse (no longer a holiday let), School Field House, The Parks, South Broomhill NE65 9RR.

Signage for the Lionheart Enterprise Park in Alnwick.

In Ponteland and surrounding areas: 25/03420/FUL, Helen Ruff, Renovation of old function rooms, and single storey side extension, The Highlander, Belsay, NE20 0DN.

25/03421/LBC, Helen Ruff, Listed Building Consent for renovation of old function rooms, and single storey side extension, The Highlander, Belsay, NE20 0DN.

25/03609/FUL, Mr Edward Foley, Conversion of a redundant agricultural building to provide a single dwelling (Self-Build), Land North East Of The Old Stables, Ponteland.

Go to publicaccess.northumberland.gov.uk to view the full plans and associated documents for the planning applications.