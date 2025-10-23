Bid for new Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence in Alnwick and various planning applications
STARK, trading as STARK Building Materials UK Limited, is seeking to “add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Units 1-4 Lionheart Enterprise Park South, Larch Drive”.
Meanwhile, among the recent planning applications in the public notices section is a bid by the Castles and Coasts Housing Association for the Discharge of Condition 4 (replacement render) on approved application 22/04163/LBC at 1 Bondgate Court, Alnwick, NE66 1SF. The application reference is 25/03654/DISCON.
Other proposals include the following: 25/03608/VARYCO, Mr Ian Donaldson, Removal of Condition 2 (Holiday Let) pursuant to planning permission 21/04054/FUL to allow house to be used as a permanent dwellinghouse (no longer a holiday let), School Field House, The Parks, South Broomhill NE65 9RR.
In Ponteland and surrounding areas: 25/03420/FUL, Helen Ruff, Renovation of old function rooms, and single storey side extension, The Highlander, Belsay, NE20 0DN.
25/03421/LBC, Helen Ruff, Listed Building Consent for renovation of old function rooms, and single storey side extension, The Highlander, Belsay, NE20 0DN.
25/03609/FUL, Mr Edward Foley, Conversion of a redundant agricultural building to provide a single dwelling (Self-Build), Land North East Of The Old Stables, Ponteland.
Go to publicaccess.northumberland.gov.uk to view the full plans and associated documents for the planning applications.