The latest public notices for Northumberland include an application to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence in Alnwick.

STARK, trading as STARK Building Materials UK Limited, is seeking to “add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Units 1-4 Lionheart Enterprise Park South, Larch Drive”.

Latest road traffic notices include a planned temporary closure of the A697 between Morpeth and Longhorsley from its junction with the C140 Heighley Gate to Hebron Junction for a distance of 950m.

The road is expected to be closed between 8pm and 6am between November 13 and December 10. An alternative route via the C140 will be available for use.

The closure has been requested by National Highways for safety critical patching works on A1 southbound and the entry slip road.

Elsewhere, works to install a new electrical connection are planned on Gas House Lane in Morpeth. It is expected the road will be closed from the gable end of number 3 Crawford Cottages for a distance of 54m in a north-easterly direction from November 10 to December 5 at all times. There is no alternative route for vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, among the recent planning applications in the public notices section is a bid by the Castles and Coasts Housing Association for the Discharge of Condition 4 (replacement render) on approved application 22/04163/LBC at 1 Bondgate Court, Alnwick, NE66 1SF. The application reference is 25/03654/DISCON.

Other proposals include the following: 25/03608/VARYCO, Mr Ian Donaldson, Removal of Condition 2 (Holiday Let) pursuant to planning permission 21/04054/FUL to allow house to be used as a permanent dwellinghouse (no longer a holiday let), School Field House, The Parks, South Broomhill NE65 9RR.

In Ponteland and surrounding areas: 25/03420/FUL, Helen Ruff, Renovation of old function rooms, and single storey side extension, The Highlander, Belsay, NE20 0DN.

25/03421/LBC, Helen Ruff, Listed Building Consent for renovation of old function rooms, and single storey side extension, The Highlander, Belsay, NE20 0DN.

25/03609/FUL, Mr Edward Foley, Conversion of a redundant agricultural building to provide a single dwelling (Self-Build), Land North East Of The Old Stables, Ponteland.

For the latest public notices, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/