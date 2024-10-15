Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A visitor attraction site in Northumberland has had its plans for a £10million development turned down.

Members of the county council’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee unanimously agreed with the three reasons for refusal recommended by planning officers in relation to the bid for 15 holiday lodges and 33 chalets, and other works, at the Whitehouse Farm Centre site near Morpeth at a meeting on Monday.

The information with the application when it was submitted last year included the fact that the scheme, if given the green light, would create 15 new full-time jobs and 10 part-time jobs.

A statement on behalf of the owners added: “The site has suffered financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. The owners are keen to provide a sustainable, long-term plan for the future of the site and its various uses.

Proposed holiday accommodation at the Whitehouse Farm Centre. Image: Miller Partnership Architects.

“They would like to further diversify the land by introducing visitor accommodation in the mixed form of chalets, lodges and the redevelopment of the boiler room to form a manager’s dwelling.”

The reasons for refusal included the following: “Very special circumstances which outweigh harm to the green belt have not been demonstrated.

“The application proposals fail to demonstrate that the development would not adversely impact upon protected species and their habitats.

“The proposal consists of holiday accommodation which is considered to be ‘permanent’ by virtue of its scale and design, and does not demonstrably improve and diversify the county’s tourist offer and/or clearly provide necessary accommodation along an established tourist route. As such, the principle of the holiday accommodation is not acceptable in this open countryside location.”