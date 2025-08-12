A new drive thru coffee shop forms part of a planning application for the former Woodhorn Motors site in Ashington.

As well as the 178 sq m drive thru Class E unit, the partial demolition and conversion of the existing building bid by Mr R. Singh submitted to Northumberland County Council includes a 178 sq m commercial/business/service Class E unit.

The applicant is also seeking to erect a new build Class E unit (302 sq m gross) on the site.

The former car showroom and workshop building lies to the south eastern corner of the site with the remainder of it largely laid to hardstanding, which was formerly used for the external display of cars.

There is a narrow strip of managed grassland to each of the boundaries of the site.

A planning statement lodged on behalf of the applicant mentions that if the scheme is approved, the drive thru coffee shop would be occupied by “a national operator”.

It also includes the following: “The proposed drive thru unit will generate a number of job opportunities across a range of roles with flexible shift patterns offered – with the end operator offering training and career development opportunities, as well as a number of employee benefits including discount schemes; pension plans; employee assistance and incentive schemes available to all staff.

“The two Class E units, for which operators have not yet been secured, will also generate a number of job opportunities.

“The proposals will therefore provide flexible and high-quality job opportunities for local people and would fully align with established local and national policy objectives aimed at supporting economic growth.

“The application proposals also represent a high-quality form of development that will be entirely complementary to the surrounding built form in terms of scale, massing, height, layout and materials, and deliver a scheme that will significantly enhance the current vacant appearance of the site and lead to the creation of a safe environment that will function well for the lifetime of the development, as well as delivering statutorily required biodiversity net gains.

“It has also been clearly demonstrated that the proposals will not give rise to unacceptable impacts in relation to highway safety, land stability, contaminated land, flood risk, noise or trees.”