Site location on Google Maps as shown on the Lees Hill Renewable Energy Park website.

Fred Olsen Renewables has submitted an application for Scottish Ministers’ consent to construct and operate Lees Hill Renewable Energy Park at a site approximately 5km west of Duns.

As the relevant planning authority, Scottish Borders Council is being consulted over the application.

The proposed development consists of the construction and 35 year operation of up to six wind turbines with a blade tip height up to 200m, a battery energy storage system, photovoltaic solar panels, and including associated ancillary infrastructure.

The developer says it would provide more than £7million in community benefit funding.

The plans have been subject to public consultation since 2022 and have been altered in response to feedback, resulting in the number of turbines being reduced, alongside an area for solar energy.

Emily Galloway, senior project manager at Fred Olsen Renewables, said: “We are proud to submit proposals for our first hybrid scheme in Scotland.

“Lees Hill Renewable Energy Park helps to demonstrate the opportunities to bring forward renewable energy developments, co-locating technologies, maximising grid connection and ensuring efficiency across the site.

“I would like to thank everyone for their valuable contributions during our consultation process.

“The comments and feedback that we received helped to shape the final design. We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders throughout the determination process.”