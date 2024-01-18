'Better than nothing' admission as Labour councillors in Northumberland back council tax support scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme pays a portion of council tax bills for working-age residents who struggle financially.

The topic has traditionally been the subject of heated debate between the Conservative administration and Labour opposition ever since the top level of support was reduced from 100% to 92% five years ago.

However, in a surprise move, Labour agreed to back the plan.

Labour leader Scott Dickinson said the scheme was “better than nothing” and acknowledged that the party had “failed to change minds”.

He was also reassured by assurances that hardship payments would be made available to anyone struggling to pay their bills.

Deputy council leader Cllr Richard Wearmouth said: “We wish to help those who need our help the most.

“There is no surprise – what we have put forward is the same as we have had for the last few years, with a maximum level of support of 92% and a minimum of 8%. In financial terms, it comes to £26.7 million so it is a significant sum of money we spent every year to make sure we support those residents.

“We will be able to provide some additional support for those who request additional hardship support.”

Coun Dickinson replied: “I’m sure you have spent lots of time preparing for this battle, but we are at the point where we have failed to change minds, but we would rather have something than nothing.