Coun John Robertson, Mayor of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has chosen to re-elect its Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Coun John Robertson has welcomed the chance to serve the town once again as Mayor and he is joined again by Coun Graham Brown as Deputy Mayor.

Speaking in advance of the Annual Town Meeting, Coun Robertson said: “It’s been an honour to be part of the council during such a period of change and to be able to move forward with the plans for the future of Berwick.

“I'm confident that in the next three years we’ll see a new Maltings Theatre and a new hospital to go alongside the new leisure centre, and I’m really optimistic about the impact those changes will have.