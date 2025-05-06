Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council: VE Day event and local services update
It has invited many service and veteran associations and local groups, but there are still some places available for this free event.
A council spokesperson said: “It would be lovely if more older residents could come – so if you have a relative or neighbour who would like to attend or would like to join us yourself, please email us at [email protected] or give us a call on 01289 302391.
“Places are limited so let us know as soon as possible. Booking is essential.”
Meanwhile, a local services update has been provided in the latest Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council newsletter.
It includes the following: “As we have moved into spring, our wardens have turned their focus onto plant preparation.
“Along with weeding and watering, the team have been building some portable staging units for our polytunnels. These will create better and bigger growing spaces for our flowers, which we look forward to planting out around our town.
“On-going maintenance is being given to the timber structured play equipment in Flagstaff play park, including a new coat of wood stain. This will extend the longevity of the equipment and makes it more pleasing on the eye.
“Some great work has been done giving the bench on top of Megs Mount a revamp and paint. It is now ready to be used to take in the views of our beautiful town.”
