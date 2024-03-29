Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council calling for 'pocket park' suggestions from the public
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘Pocket parks’ are described as small, often informal green spaces that are designed to provide recreational, aesthetic and environmental benefits to urban areas.
The aim is to enhance the quality of life for residents that they can enjoy as a community.
A section of the local authority’s newsletter included the following: ‘Features may include benches, small seating areas, greenery, pathways and, sometimes, even public art installations.
‘Although they’re small in scale, pocket parks contribute to the overall green infrastructure of urban areas. They help improve air quality, provide shade and support biodiversity in the midst of the built environment.
‘There’s no point councils or other bodies developing pocket parks if they don’t involve the local community in their design and maintenance.
‘We think there’s scope for pocket parks in our town and we’re keen to hear from you if you think there’s scope for a pocket park where you live. Drop us a line at [email protected] with your suggestions or ideas.’
Meanwhile, the council has been installing its new polytunnels at its Ramparts site.
On this matter, the newsletter says: ‘They will be used to bring on the town’s bedding plants and allow us to purchase plug plants and seeds instead of full grown plants, which will reduce both the cost of planting and the carbon impact of transporting plants.
‘We’ve been talking to local community groups about the project and we’re looking forward to developing the facility further with new ideas. We’ll update you as plans progress.’