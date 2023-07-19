A total of £41.177million is set to be allocated to the area as Northumberland County Council’s ruling cabinet is expected to give the final approval for the plans to move the partnership of schools to a two-tier system from the current three-tier system.

Consultation on the switch has been on-going for some time and finally came to a close last month. Tuesday’s meeting of the council’s family and children’s services saw members get a final chance to scrutinise the consultation before the cabinet meeting tomorrow (Thursday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the proposals, 11 first schools in the area would become primary schools from September 1 2025, while Berwick Middle School, Tweedmouth Community and Glendale Middle School would close from August 31 2026. Berwick Academy would see its age range change from 13-18 to 11-18.

Berwick Academy. Picture by NCJ Media.

Furthermore, SEN units will be established at Berwick Academy and Berwick St Mary’s Church of England First School in order to support children with additional needs.

The vast majority of schools in the area have voiced support for the plans, including governors at Glendale Middle School which is set to close. However, governing bodies of Berwick and Tweedmouth middle schools voiced their “disappointment” at the impending closure.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, Labour’s Coun Caroline Ball voiced concerns about closing two schools and the future of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have got some concerns about closing good schools. Can I have some reassurance that the standards and values of the schools will be taken forward?

“I worry we’re going to lose some good teachers. How can we ensure that a smooth transition happens?”

The council’s head of school organisation and resources, Sue Aviston, said protecting the employment of staff was “fundamental”.

She added: “We’re not losing good and outstanding teachers from the system. This is about teachers following the children.”

The committee members were broadly supportive of the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Trevor Thorne said; “There has been a dark cloud over the Berwick pyramid for some time. I see that dark cloud beginning to shift.

“I’m a strong supporter of the two tier system – there are fewer transitions for the children and fewer buildings. I’m fully supportive of this.”