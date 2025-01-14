Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in the Berwick area are being invited to find out more about the latest plan for The Maltings venue in Berwick later this month ahead of an application being submitted.

Northumberland County Council is hosting two public consultation events on the planned transformation of the venue on Eastern Lane before a formal bid is lodged with the local authority’s planning department next month.

Those going along will be able to see the latest designs for a new multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex.

The drop-in events will take place at The Maltings venue on Saturday, January 25 from 11am to 2pm and Monday, January 27 from 4pm to 8pm.

The Maltings in Berwick.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This is another multi-million pound investment in Berwick, which will bring extra visitors and spending to the town and deliver a significant boost to the local economy.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone involved with The Maltings for their great support through this journey. We are getting closer to this project becoming a reality.

“We look forward to people’s views on the latest proposals in this exciting development for both the town and the wider region.”

For those who are unable to make it along to the events, there is an opportunity to take part in an online survey at nland.uk/Maltings25 from January 25 until February 7.

Along with the on-going project to create a thriving cultural hub at Berwick Barracks and a new Culture and Creative Zone for the town, this development is intended to further raise Berwick’s profile as an important centre for creative activity in both Northumberland and the North East.